Mauricio Pochettino: Tottenham manager says club must 'take risks' to improve

Pochettino's Spurs finished as the top London club in the Premier League for the first time since 1995

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino wants to discuss his future with chairman Daniel Levy, and says the club must "take risks" to improve.

Spurs beat Leicester 5-4 on Sunday to secure a third successive top-three finish in the Premier League.

But the club have not won a trophy since the League Cup in 2008, and have spent less than their top-six rivals.

"If we want to be real contenders for big, big trophies, we need to review a little," Pochettino said.

