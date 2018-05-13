Bangor City: Management team to leave after WPL demotion
Bangor City manager Kevin Nicholson and his assistant Gary Taylor-Fletcher will leave the club following their demotion from the Welsh Premier League.
Bangor City, who finished second in the WPL, have been refused a licence to continue playing in Welsh football's top tier.
The Citizens will unveil a new management team on Thursday, 17 May.
Nicholson's contract expires on 22 May and Taylor-Fletcher's on 30 June, the club said in a statement.