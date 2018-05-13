BBC Sport - John Motson: Bafta for Motty's outstanding contribution to sports broadcasting
Motson recalls classic gaffs in Bafta acceptance speech
BBC commentator John Motson is presented with the Bafta Special Award for his outstanding contribution to sports broadcasting.
Watch 'Motty - The Man Behind the Sheepskin' on Saturday 19 May on BBC Two and online from 21:00 BST
WATCH MORE: 'The game will miss him' - Motty's emotional final farewell
