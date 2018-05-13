BBC Sport - Cardiff City: Neil Warnock already planning for Premier League

Neil Warnock already planning for Premier League

  • From the section Cardiff

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock tells BBC Sport Wales' Catrin Heledd he is already planning for life in the Premier League.

Warnock and his players enjoyed an open-top bus parade through the Welsh capital to celebrate their promotion to the top flight.

