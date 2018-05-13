Spanish La Liga
Levante5Barcelona4

Levante 5-4 Barcelona

By Emlyn Begley

BBC Sport

Emmanuel Boateng
Emmanuel Boateng scored his first hat-trick to inflict Ernesto Valverde's first league defeat as Barcelona boss

Barcelona's dream of going a whole La Liga season unbeaten ended in their penultimate game as they were beaten by lowly Levante in a remarkable game.

The hosts went into a 5-1 lead, with Emmanuel Boateng scoring a hat-trick and Enis Bardhi netting twice.

Barca's Philippe Coutinho scored a hat-trick of his own and Luis Suarez netted a penalty to set up a tense finale.

But the champions could not find an equaliser as they fell to a first La Liga defeat in 44 games.

Ernesto Valverde, beaten in La Liga for the first time as Barcelona boss, may regret his decision to rest top scorer Lionel Messi for the trip to 15th-placed Levante.

After coming through their game against Real Madrid unbeaten last weekend, it looked as though history beckoned for Barcelona.

No side have gone an entire Spanish top flight season unbeaten since the 1930s, when there were only 18 games in a season.

But they fell just short in a match that almost defied logic - they had only conceded 24 goals in their opening 35 games.

With the league and cup double already wrapped up, and their Champions League run long over, it makes next Sunday's final game against Real Sociedad largely irrelevant - except to send off departing captain Andres Iniesta.

Full report to follow.

Line-ups

Levante

  • 13Olazábal
  • 12Andújar MorenoBooked at 62mins
  • 15Postigo
  • 4Suárez Pier
  • 22Luna
  • 11MoralesSubstituted forRochinaat 85'minutes
  • 20Lukic
  • 24CampañaBooked at 70mins
  • 10BardhiBooked at 22mins
  • 9MartíSubstituted forLermaat 69'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 21BoatengBooked at 37minsSubstituted forPazziniat 77'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 1Villar
  • 8Lerma
  • 16Rochina
  • 17Pazzini
  • 18Cabaco
  • 19López
  • 25Al Muwallad Al-Harbi

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2Cabral Semedo
  • 24MinaBooked at 90mins
  • 25VermaelenBooked at 20minsSubstituted forPiquéat 31'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 18Alba
  • 4Rakitic
  • 5BusquetsBooked at 65mins
  • 11DembéléSubstituted forAlcácerat 60'minutes
  • 8IniestaSubstituted forD Suárezat 60'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 14Coutinho Correia
  • 9L SuárezBooked at 88mins

Substitutes

  • 3Piqué
  • 6D Suárez
  • 13Cillessen
  • 15Paulinho
  • 17Alcácer
  • 19Digne
  • 21André Gomes
Referee:
Mario Melero López
Attendance:
22,384

Match Stats

Home TeamLevanteAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home12
Away18
Shots on Target
Home7
Away7
Corners
Home3
Away8
Fouls
Home18
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Levante 5, Barcelona 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Levante 5, Barcelona 4.

Booking

Yerry Mina (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Yerry Mina (Barcelona).

Giampaolo Pazzini (Levante) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).

Rober Pier (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Giampaolo Pazzini (Levante) is shown the yellow card.

Jordi Alba (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Giampaolo Pazzini (Levante).

Attempt missed. Rubén Rochina (Levante) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Booking

Denis Suárez (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Luis Suárez (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Jefferson Lerma (Levante) is shown the yellow card.

Offside, Levante. Rubén Rochina tries a through ball, but Enis Bardhi is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Levante. Rubén Rochina replaces José Luis Morales.

Attempt missed. Coutinho (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Rober Pier.

Attempt blocked. Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Denis Suárez with a cross.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Antonio Luna.

Attempt saved. José Luis Morales (Levante) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jefferson Lerma.

Corner, Levante. Conceded by Yerry Mina.

Foul by Jordi Alba (Barcelona).

Coke (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Levante. Giampaolo Pazzini replaces Emmanuel Boateng because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Emmanuel Boateng (Levante) because of an injury.

Offside, Barcelona. Denis Suárez tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Denis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Paco Alcácer.

Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Denis Suárez with a cross following a set piece situation.

Nélson Semedo (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jefferson Lerma (Levante).

Goal!

Goal! Levante 5, Barcelona 4. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

Booking

José Campaña (Levante) is shown the yellow card.

Penalty Barcelona. Sergio Busquets draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Emmanuel Boateng (Levante) after a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Sergio Postigo.

Substitution

Substitution, Levante. Jefferson Lerma replaces Roger Martí.

Booking

Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 13th May 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona37279198296990
2Atl Madrid37239556203678
3Real Madrid37229692425075
4Valencia37217963372670
5Villarreal37186135548760
6Real Betis37186135858060
7Sevilla37167144858-1055
8Getafe371410134133852
9Eibar37148154248-650
10Real Sociedad37147166658849
11Girona37139154858-1048
12Alavés37152204049-947
13Celta Vigo371210155558-346
14Espanyol371113133542-746
15Levante371113134254-1246
16Ath Bilbao371013144148-743
17Leganés37117193149-1840
18Dep La Coruña37611203774-3729
19Las Palmas3757252372-4922
20Malaga3755272460-3620
View full Spanish La Liga table

