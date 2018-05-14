BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Jonjo Shelvey 'dreams' of being called up by England
Shelvey 'dreams' of being called up by England
- From the section Newcastle
Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey admits he would "love" to be called up to England's 23-man World Cup squad at Russia 2018, while manager Rafa Benitez makes the case for the Magpies midfielder.
