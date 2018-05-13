Caretaker manager Darren Moore admits the Baggies "ran out of steam" following confirmation of their relegation on Tuesday, resulting in a 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on the final day of the season.

MATCH REPORT: Crystal Palace 2-0 West Bromwich Albion

Watch all the goals from the last day of the Premier League season on Match of the Day at 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.