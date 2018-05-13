Match ends, Roma 0, Juventus 0.
Roma v Juventus
-
Juventus sealed a seventh consecutive Serie A title with a draw against 10-man Roma.
Second-placed Napoli won at Sampdoria, but a point was enough to give Juventus their 34th top-flight title.
It adds to Wednesday's Coppa Italia success, meaning coach Massimiliano Allegri has won the Italian double in each of his four seasons in charge.
Roma ended with 10 men at Stadio Olimpico following Radja Nainggolan's red card.
Line-ups
Roma
- 1Ramses Becker
- 24Florenzi
- 20Fazio
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 11Kolarov
- 7PellegriniSubstituted forGonalonsat 73'minutes
- 16De RossiSubstituted forStrootmanat 82'minutes
- 4NainggolanBooked at 68mins
- 17ÜnderSubstituted forSchickat 81'minutes
- 9Dzeko
- 92El Shaarawy
Substitutes
- 3Pellegrini
- 6Strootman
- 8Perotti
- 13Capradossi
- 14Schick
- 18Lobont
- 21Gonalons
- 28Skorupski
- 30Santos da Silva
- 33Silva
- 44Manolas
Juventus
- 23Szczesny
- 2De Sciglio
- 24Rugani
- 15Barzagli
- 12Alex SandroBooked at 43mins
- 5PjanicBooked at 32mins
- 14Matuidi
- 33BernardeschiSubstituted forDouglas Costaat 67'minutes
- 10Dybala
- 17MandzukicSubstituted forBentancurat 81'minutes
- 9Higuaín
Substitutes
- 1Buffon
- 3Chiellini
- 4Benatia
- 6Khedira
- 8Marchisio
- 11Douglas Costa
- 16Pinsoglio
- 21Höwedes
- 22Asamoah
- 26Lichtsteiner
- 27Sturaro
- 30Bentancur
- Referee:
- Paolo Tagliavento
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Roma 0, Juventus 0.
Foul by Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus).
Maxime Gonalons (Roma) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).
Federico Fazio (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Kevin Strootman replaces Daniele De Rossi.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Rodrigo Bentancur replaces Mario Mandzukic.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Patrik Schick replaces Cengiz Ünder.
Attempt missed. Douglas Costa (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Alex Sandro.
Attempt blocked. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Douglas Costa.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Maxime Gonalons replaces Lorenzo Pellegrini.
Foul by Daniele De Rossi (Roma).
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Douglas Costa following a corner.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Daniele De Rossi.
Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Paulo Dybala (Juventus) because of an injury.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Radja Nainggolan (Roma) for a bad foul.
Foul by Radja Nainggolan (Roma).
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Douglas Costa replaces Federico Bernardeschi.
Attempt saved. Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Miralem Pjanic.
Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Radja Nainggolan (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Radja Nainggolan (Roma).
Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Daniele De Rossi (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus).
Foul by Radja Nainggolan (Roma).
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus).
Foul by Radja Nainggolan (Roma).
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Federico Fazio (Roma).
Cengiz Ünder (Roma) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Andrea Barzagli (Juventus).