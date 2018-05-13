Roma v Juventus

From the section

Juventus sealed a seventh consecutive Serie A title with a draw against 10-man Roma.

Second-placed Napoli won at Sampdoria, but a point was enough to give Juventus their 34th top-flight title.

It adds to Wednesday's Coppa Italia success, meaning coach Massimiliano Allegri has won the Italian double in each of his four seasons in charge.

Roma ended with 10 men at Stadio Olimpico following Radja Nainggolan's red card.

More to follow.