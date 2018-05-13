Premier League stats: Gabriel Jesus, Man City, Wenger, Kane, Liverpool

Manchester City reached 100 points in the Premier League courtesy of Gabriel Jesus' 94th-minute goal

"And it's Jesusssssss."

Manchester City already had the title wrapped up before the last game of the season but scored another last-gasp goal on the final day - this time courtesy of Gabriel Jesus against Southampton - to become the first Premier League team to reach 100 points.

Chelsea were hammered at Newcastle as they missed out on the top four, with Liverpool thrashing Brighton to finish fourth and ensure a place in next season's Champions League.

At the wrong end, West Brom finished bottom and Stoke beat Swansea, as all three sides ended up in the Championship.

Here are some of the day's best Premier League stats:

Manchester City trailed for a total of just 153 minutes in Premier League matches this season - the fewest by a side in a single campaign.

Since the start of last season, Manchester United have kept more Premier League clean sheets than any other team (36).

Huddersfield's John Smith's Stadium was the 48th different ground departing Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has won at in the Premier League - more than any other manager in the competition (Sir Alex Ferguson 47).

Liverpool have remained unbeaten at home in a top-flight season for the seventh time in their history, more than any other side has managed.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has scored more goals in all competitions against Leicester City than against any other side in his career (13).

Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle is the third player to score both home and away against Chelsea in the Premier League this season after Huddersfield's Laurent Depoitre and Roberto Pereyra of Watford.

Bournemouth have picked up a divisional-high 21 points from losing positions this season.

Peter Crouch's header for Stoke in their 2-1 win at Swansea was the 1,000th goal in the Premier League this season.

Everton boss Sam Allardyce lost his 200th Premier League game in the defeat by West Ham, becoming only the second manager to do this after Harry Redknapp (238 defeats).