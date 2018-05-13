BBC Sport - Swansea 1-2 Stoke: Carlos Carvalhal blames poor start to season for relegation

Carvalhal blames poor start to season for Swans' relegation

  • From the section Swansea

Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal blames the team's poor start to the season - before his appointment - for the club's relegation from the Premier League, which was confirmed by a 2-1 defeat by Stoke City on the final day of the season.

MATCH REPORT: Swansea City 1-2 Stoke City

Watch all the goals from the last day of the Premier League season on Match of the Day at 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

Premier League manager reaction

Video

