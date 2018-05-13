BBC Sport - Southampton 0-1 Man City: Reaching 100 points is 'magnificent' - Guardiola
Reaching 100 points is 'magnificent' - Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is delighted after his side finish the season on a record 100 points with a 1-0 win at Southampton on the final day of the season.
MATCH REPORT: Southampton 0-1 Manchester City
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Sunday 13 May at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
