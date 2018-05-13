BBC Sport - Newcastle 3-0 Chelsea: Benitez pleased by Magpies' 'commitment and passion'
Magpies' 'commitment and passion' pleases Benitez
Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez is delighted to end the season on a high following a deserved 3-0 win against Chelsea on the final game of the season.
MATCH REPORT: Newcastle United 3-0 Chelsea
