BBC Sport - Newcastle 3-0 Chelsea: Blues' approach not good enough - Conte
Chelsea's approach wasn't good enough - Conte
- From the section Chelsea
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte admits his team were outplayed after losing 3-0 to Newcastle United at St James' Park on the final game of the season.
MATCH REPORT: Newcastle United 3-0 Chelsea
