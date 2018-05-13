Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe described his side's attitude as "first class" after a Callum Wilson injury-time winner sealed victory for the Cherries, coming from 1-0 down to win 2-1 away at Burnley.

MATCH REPORT: Burnley 1-2 Bournemouth

Watch highlights on Match of the Day 2, Sunday 13th May at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.