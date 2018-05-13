BBC Sport - Liverpool 4-0 Brighton: Reds showed their quality - Hughton
Liverpool were relentless - Hughton
Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton admits his side had a "very hard afternoon" at Anfield after they were well beaten 4-0 by Liverpool.
MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 4-0 Brighton
