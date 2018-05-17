BBC Sport - FA Cup: Watch all Chelsea's goals in this year's competition

Watch all Chelsea's FA Cup goals this year

  • From the section Chelsea

Watch all Chelsea's goals from this season's FA Cup as they prepare to take on Manchester United at Wembley in Saturday's final.

FA Cup final: Chelsea v Man Utd - live on BBC One and BBC Radio 5 live, and available to stream on the BBC Sport website, app and iPlayer.

Available to UK users only.

