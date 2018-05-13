SWPL: Glasgow City and Hibs ends all square

Glasgow City and Hibernian compete for a corner kick
Glasgow City lead Hibernian only on goal difference

Glasgow City, Hibernian and Celtic are separated only by goal difference at the top of the SWPL after City and Hibs drew 1-1 at Petershill Park.

Lizzie Arnot and Hayley Lauder scored as Hibs and City finished all square for the second time this season.

Celtic defeated Hamilton 4-0 to move level on points, though they have played two games more.

Rangers dropped to fifth after a 2-0 loss to Stirling University, with Forfar beating Spartans 3-1.

SWPL top four

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing rugby

Rugbytots
Rugbytot - young child holding a rugby ball

Rugbytots Bristol

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired