BBC Sport - Trophy time for Scottish Premiership champions Celtic
Celtic lift the Scottish Premiership trophy
- From the section Scottish
Celtic are presented with the Scottish Premiership trophy on the final day of the league season, following a 1-0 home defeat by Aberdeen.
Celtic have now won seven successive top-flight titles.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired