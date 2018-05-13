Premier Division: Derry City v Dundalk (Mon)

Derry and Dundalk drew 2-2 when the sides met at Oriel Park last month

League of Ireland: Derry City v Dundalk Venue: The Brandywell, Derry Date: Monday, 14 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle and the BBC Sport website

Derry City boss Kenny Shiels has urged his players to be smart when they take on second-placed Dundalk on Monday.

The Candystripes had defender Gavin Peers sent off when the sides met last month.

The home side will be without suspended midfielder Rory Hale as they seek to maintain their unbeaten record at the Brandywell.

Dundalk come into the game one point behind league leaders Cork City.

Shiels spoke of the need for his side to be smarter in how they communicate with referees following their 0-0 draw with Cork on Friday.

"We've had three sending-offs [in recent seasons] against Dundalk and we are just not smart enough in how we approach them." He said.

Derry twice came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw against the Lilywhites in April, despite having Peers dismissed late in the game.

Despite their impressive unbeaten home run, Shiels' side have failed to find the net in their last two league games at the Brandywell.

They are seven points behind Dundalk and currently sit fourth in the table having played a game less than the teams above them.