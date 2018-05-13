Harrogate and Braintree reach National League after winning play-off finals

Braintree players celebrate scoring a goal against Hemel Hempstead in January
Braintree were relegated from the National League in 2016-17

Harrogate and Braintree won promotion to the National League after winning their respective play-off finals.

North Yorkshire side Harrogate defeated Brackley 3-0 in the National League North final to reach the fifth tier for the first time in their history.

Braintree beat Hampton & Richmond 4-3 on penalties in the South final to seal an instant return to the highest level of non-league football.

It was 1-1 after extra time, with Diaz Wright scoring the decisive spot-kick.

Hampton & Richmond, who finished two places and three points above sixth-placed Braintree in the table, led in normal time through Max Kretszchmar only for the Essex visitors to level through Reece Grant.

Harrogate finished second - five points above third-placed Brackley - in their regular-season table, and Dominic Knowles scored twice, with Joe Leesley also on target, in their victory.

The play-off winners will be joined in the National League by Salford City and Havant & Waterlooville, the North and South division champions.

