Ederson: Man City goalkeeper extends contract by two years to 2025

Ederson (centre) joined Manchester City from Benfica in June 2017

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has signed a two-year extension to his contract, which now expires in 2025.

The 24-year-old Brazilian joined City in June 2017, signing a six-year deal to move from Benfica for £35m.

He has featured in all but two of the champions' Premier League games this season, keeping 16 clean sheets and contributing to 30 victories.

"The club is happy with my work," said Ederson, who added it was his "dream" to win the Champions League for City.

"I'm delighted to sign my new contract," he added.

Ederson was part of the Benfica side that won the Portuguese league and cup double before he moved to Manchester.

He made his Premier League debut in a 2-0 victory over Brighton. last August.

Only Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea (18) has kept more Premier League clean sheets this season than Ederson, who is expected to be part of the Brazil squad for this summer's World Cup.

Meanwhile City goalkeeper Joe Hart, who spent the season on loan at West Ham, will return to Manchester this week for talks about his future.

Speaking on Saturday, Guardiola said no decision had been made over Hart's future.