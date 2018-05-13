WSL 2: Doncaster Rovers Belles cap title win with Millwall victory

Doncaster Rovers Belles will remain in the second tier in 2018-19, despite their title success this season

Doncaster Rovers Belles capped their Women's Super League Two title success with victory against Millwall in their penultimate game.

The Belles were already crowned champions before kick-off after closest challengers Brighton & Hove Albion were beaten 4-0 by Durham.

Neil Redfearn's side won 1-0 thanks to Jade Pennock's deflected shot.

Hope Powell's Albion can no longer catch Doncaster, who have a seven-point lead after the season's 14th win.

Despite their title success, Doncaster will remain in England's second tier for 2018-19.

They applied to remain in what will be known as the Women's Championship, while Brighton successfully applied for a place in next season's top flight.

The implementation of the new domestic structure resulted in no standard promotion or relegation between the top two divisions this term.

