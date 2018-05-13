Celtic 0-1 Aberdeen: Brilliant campaign from Dons - Derek McInnes

Derek McInnes embraces goalscorer Andrew Considine after Aberdeen's 1-0 win at Celtic Park

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes said his players completed "a brilliant campaign" by beating Celtic and finishing second in the Premiership.

The Dons became the first Scottish team to win at Celtic Park since 2015 as Brendan Rodgers' side lost at home to domestic opposition for the first time.

"We're the second best team and we showed it again," McInnes said after Andrew Considine scored in a 1-0 win.

"We had a calmness about us as well as a resolve to get our clean sheet here."

Rangers and Hibernian, who drew 5-5 in a thrilling draw at Easter Road, had been in a three-way tussle with Aberdeen for second place, with McInnes' men aiming to be runners-up for a fourth year in a row.

The Dons, who finished three points in front of Rangers, had lost their 10 previous meetings with Celtic in all competitions and had lost three times to Rangers this term, drawing 1-1 with the Ibrox side on Tuesday.

"The Hibs players were saying a couple of weeks ago they had a better mentality than Aberdeen to finish second, that we maybe feared them" said McInnes, 46.

Aberdeen drew the same amount of league games as Rangers but had one less defeat

"The Rangers players have said it. Even Celtic players this week were saying Hibs were the second best team in the league.

"Results against Rangers and Celtic hadn't been good enough up until this week. But this whole thing about performances against teams in the top six - Kilmarnock, we beat them most of the time. We've only been beaten once by Hibs and we've only been beaten once by Hearts.

"It's an easy thing to throw at us. But 73 points again is no mean feat for a team like Aberdeen. It's a brilliant return."

McInnes resisted a mid-season approach from Rangers to complete his fifth full season in charge of Aberdeen, who had already secured a Europa League qualifying spot before Sunday's win in Glasgow.

"I said before the game I felt the two best teams in the country were playing here today, but we had to go and show that," added the former Scotland midfielder.

"I was delighted with the performance. I think it was fitting that we put in such a strong performance, the players carried out exactly what we wanted them to do, we tried to get the balance right of picking and choosing our fights. We didn't want to run our race 75, 80 minutes.

"Today we had a result to end a brilliant campaign, which we've done. But had we drawn and Rangers won, then it would have been a really disappointing campaign.

"We've been very good for the majority of the season. Every now and then, when a big result was expected against the Old Firm, we've not delivered, and that's where the criticism has been. People say big games - but when I've got my players fit and available then we normally put in a decent performance."