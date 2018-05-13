Torquay United striker Brett Williams agrees new deal with Gulls

Brett Williams has scored 14 goals in total in two spells with Torquay

Torquay United striker Brett Williams has signed a new undisclosed-length contract with the club.

Williams returned to Plainmoor from Bromley in January on a deal until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old scored four goals in 17 games, but was unable to save them from relegation to National League South.

"I wanted to help the club stay up. It was probably more of a challenge than we thought, but now I want to help put things right," he said.