Zenit St Petersburg: Boss Roberto Mancini leaves Russian club amid Italy rumours

Roberto Mancini became Zenit manager in June 2017

Manager Roberto Mancini has agreed to leave Zenit St Petersburg by mutual consent.

The 53-year-old has been heavily linked with the vacant manager's job of the Italian national team.

Former Manchester City and Inter Milan boss Mancini took charge of Zenit in June 2017, and they are fifth in the Russian Premier League.

"Zenit and Roberto Mancini agree to an early end to the manager's contract," the club said in a statement.

"The contract will be terminated by mutual consent without any compensation payable."