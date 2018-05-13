Scottish Gossip: Brendan Rodgers, Scott Brown, Neil Lennon, John McGinn, Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Motherwell

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers insists Jock Stein will always be the club's ultimate manager as he attempts to land an unprecedented back-to-back treble. (Sun)

Celtic skipper Scott Brown is the most targeted footballer in Britain and there's a vendetta against him, insists former captain Tom Boyd. (Sunday Mail)

Rangers would have to spend their entire £6m share issue just to land midfielder John McGinn warns Hibs assistant manager Garry Parker. (Sunday Mail)

Hibs manager Neil Lennon is set to thrash out his future at a meeting with the club's board this week. (Mail on Sunday)

Preparing for today's game with Rangers, Neil Lennon was back at training on Saturday morning and at the team hotel last night after saying he was considering his future after following the derby defeat by Hearts on Wednesday. (Scotsman)

Is Dundee midfielder Glen Kamara a signing target for Rangers?

Hibs boss Neil Lennon needs the Easter Road club as much as they need him, says former midfielder Michael Stewart. (Sun)

The players are as disappointed as Neil Lennon at missing out in the race for second place, says Hibs' Steven Whittaker. (Scotsman)

Rangers scout John Brown was at Dens Park yesterday to watch Dundee midfielder Glen Kamara in the 1-0 defeat to Partick Thistle. (Sunday Express, print edition)

Celtic defender Mikael Lustig delivers a damning verdict on the standard of Scottish pitches, laying into the artificial grass at Hamilton and Kilmarnock. (Sunday Mail)

Manager Derek McInnes is "excited" about his summer rebuilding project at Aberdeen despite the loss of key first team players. (Sunday Mail)

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie would be prepared to miss his own stag do to get a Scotland call-up for the end of season friendlies in Peru and Mexico. (Sun)

Kilmarnock's Steve Clarke is the Football Writers' Manager of Year, seeing off competition from Celtic's Brendan Rodgers and Hibernian's Neil Lennon. (Scotsman)

Graeme Shinnie has been called up by Scotland before but has yet to play for his country

Leicester City want Patrick Roberts, currently on loan at Celtic, as part of a transfer deal that would take Riyad Mahrez to Manchester City. (Mail on Sunday)

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson lauds Nadir Ciftci as a "special talent" after his double downed Hamilton, but said it would be tough to afford the on-loan Celtic forward's signature on a permanent basis. (STV)

"Nobody believed Leicester City could win the English title - so Motherwell can beat Celtic and lift the Scottish Cup," says Fir Park defender Cedric Kipre. (Herald, subscription required)

Aaron Hughes may make his last appearance as a player at Rugby Park as the Hearts veteran takes time to consider hanging up his boots. (Herald, subscription required)

Scottish manager David Moyes is heading for a West Ham exit as the Hammers eye Manuel Pellegrini as potential replacement. (Mail on Sunday)

OTHER GOSSIP

Edinburgh hooker Stuart McInally is "an outstanding choice of leader" for Scotland summer tour, says former international captain David Sole. (Sunday Post, print edition)