What can happen in the Premier League?

There are two major issues left to be resolved in the final round of Premier League fixtures on Sunday.

Liverpool and Chelsea are hoping to claim the last of the four Champions League qualification spots.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool currently hold the position, with a two-point advantage over Antonio Conte's side.

Swansea or Southampton will fill the final relegation place, with it likely to be the Swans, who are three points and 11 goals worse off than the Saints.