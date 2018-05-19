Partick Thistle v Livingston

Livingston and Thistle are battling for a place in next season's top flight

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Partick Thistle boss Alan Archibald has a lengthy injury list as his side trail 2-1 to Livingston at the midway stage of the Premiership play-off final.

Abdul Osman, Christie Elliott and Chris Erskine are all rated at 50-50 and Stuart Bannigan remains out.

Livi manager David Hopkin says he is also struggling with injuries.

Rafa de Vita missed the first leg and fellow forward Ryan Hardie is definitely out as the Championship runners-up target promotion.

They last played in the top flight in 2006 while defeat for Thistle would end a five-year stay in the Premiership.

Livi's 'biggest 90 minutes'

The Jags took an early lead against Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena on Thursday when Kris Doolan headed home.

Keaghan Jacobs quickly levelled and Scott Pittman scored a second-half winner to give Hopkin's side the edge.

"We will go and do the same again," Hopkins said. "I know it will be a tough ask. "It will be a bigger pitch and I think Thistle will start playing [a bit more] but we cannot let them.

"If we go there and it's not enough on the day, then I will congratulate Alan and Thistle on staying up, but if we can go and do it and keep the energy levels up, it will probably be the biggest 90 minutes of their careers.

"It's like a final on Sunday, and that's how we have to treat it. We are 90 minutes away and have given ourselves a great chance.

"I have 15-16 fit players now, so we will have to patch a few people up for Sunday, it will take one massive effort. They are knackered but I know they will go again, and that's the way they are."

'Jags can't play any worse'

Archibald is eager for an improved performance from his side.

"The positive thing is probably that we can't play any worse, and we're still in the game," he said.

"They are well aware that they let their levels drop compared to previous weeks.

"They know that, individually and collectively, performance levels were poor and the guys know that and they let themselves down.

"They are disappointed and we are behind in the game, but there is enough belief in there to get a result."