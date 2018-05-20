Attempt missed. Mollie Lambert (Sunderland Ladies) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Sunderland Ladies v Yeovil Town Ladies
Line-ups
Sunderland Ladies
- 1Laws
- 14Sharp
- 4Stewart
- 6Williams
- 16Pitman
- 20Bruinenberg
- 37Staniforth
- 18Lambert
- 11Wyne
- 7Ramshaw
- 28Galloway
Substitutes
- 17Joice
- 25Barker
- 26Stewart
- 31Preuss
- 32Young
- 35Guy
- 38Mullen
Yeovil Town Ladies
- 1Walsh
- 2Evans
- 5Cousins
- 6Green
- 3Burridge
- 19Gauvain
- 18Pusey
- 24Buxton
- 27Evans
- 28Aldridge
- 9Heatherson
Substitutes
- 13Howard
- 15Lambe
- 20Piggott
- Referee:
- Andrew Miller
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Corner, Sunderland Ladies. Conceded by Nicola Cousins.
Attempt saved. Mollie Lambert (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Victoria Williams (Sunderland Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Ann-Marie Heatherson (Yeovil Town Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Charlotte Buxton (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Victoria Williams (Sunderland Ladies).
Foul by Keira Ramshaw (Sunderland Ladies).
Thierry-Jo Gauvain (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Sunderland Ladies. Conceded by Megan Walsh.
Attempt saved. Ellie Stewart (Sunderland Ladies) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Sunderland Ladies. Conceded by Nicola Cousins.
Goal!
Goal! Sunderland Ladies 0, Yeovil Town Ladies 1. Ann-Marie Heatherson (Yeovil Town Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kelly Aldridge.
Hayley Sharp (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ella Pusey (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Attempt missed. Nicola Cousins (Yeovil Town Ladies) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Yeovil Town Ladies. Conceded by Hayley Sharp.
Attempt missed. Hayley Sharp (Sunderland Ladies) header from the left side of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Sunderland Ladies. Conceded by Megan Walsh.
Attempt saved. Bridget Galloway (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Zaneta Wyne (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
