Women's Super League 1
Sunderland Ladies0Yeovil Town Ladies1

Sunderland Ladies v Yeovil Town Ladies

Line-ups

Sunderland Ladies

  • 1Laws
  • 14Sharp
  • 4Stewart
  • 6Williams
  • 16Pitman
  • 20Bruinenberg
  • 37Staniforth
  • 18Lambert
  • 11Wyne
  • 7Ramshaw
  • 28Galloway

Substitutes

  • 17Joice
  • 25Barker
  • 26Stewart
  • 31Preuss
  • 32Young
  • 35Guy
  • 38Mullen

Yeovil Town Ladies

  • 1Walsh
  • 2Evans
  • 5Cousins
  • 6Green
  • 3Burridge
  • 19Gauvain
  • 18Pusey
  • 24Buxton
  • 27Evans
  • 28Aldridge
  • 9Heatherson

Substitutes

  • 13Howard
  • 15Lambe
  • 20Piggott
Referee:
Andrew Miller

Match Stats

Home TeamSunderland LadiesAway TeamYeovil Town Ladies
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home7
Away3
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

Attempt missed. Mollie Lambert (Sunderland Ladies) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Sunderland Ladies. Conceded by Nicola Cousins.

Attempt saved. Mollie Lambert (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Victoria Williams (Sunderland Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Ann-Marie Heatherson (Yeovil Town Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Charlotte Buxton (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Victoria Williams (Sunderland Ladies).

Foul by Keira Ramshaw (Sunderland Ladies).

Thierry-Jo Gauvain (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Sunderland Ladies. Conceded by Megan Walsh.

Attempt saved. Ellie Stewart (Sunderland Ladies) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Sunderland Ladies. Conceded by Nicola Cousins.

Goal!

Goal! Sunderland Ladies 0, Yeovil Town Ladies 1. Ann-Marie Heatherson (Yeovil Town Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kelly Aldridge.

Hayley Sharp (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ella Pusey (Yeovil Town Ladies).

Attempt missed. Nicola Cousins (Yeovil Town Ladies) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Yeovil Town Ladies. Conceded by Hayley Sharp.

Attempt missed. Hayley Sharp (Sunderland Ladies) header from the left side of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

Corner, Sunderland Ladies. Conceded by Megan Walsh.

Attempt saved. Bridget Galloway (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Zaneta Wyne (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Ladies18125141132841
2Man City Women18122449173238
3Arsenal Women18114335171837
4Reading Women1895440182232
5Liverpool Ladies1810173024631
6B'ham City Ladies1893630181230
7Bristol City Women1851121244-3216
8Everton Ladies1842121928-914
9Sunderland Ladies1841131340-2713
10Yeovil Town Ladies181215252-505
View full Women's Super League 1 table

