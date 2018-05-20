Liverpool Ladies 2-3 Chelsea Ladies

Ji So-Yun took her tally to six goals in the WSL this season

Ji So-yun scored two sensational late goals as WSL 1 champions Chelsea ended the campaign unbeaten after coming back from 2-0 down to beat Liverpool.

Jess Clarke converted Caroline Weir's pull back from close range to put the Reds ahead in the first minute and Niamh Charles got a second soon after.

Eni Aluko then got one back on her final appearance for Chelsea.

But Ji levelled with an excellent right-footed volley before curling home a left-footed winner soon after.

Chelsea end the 18-game season with 13 wins and five draws as they finished six points clear of Manchester City.