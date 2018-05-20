Liverpool Ladies 2-3 Chelsea Ladies

Match ends, Liverpool Ladies 2, Chelsea Ladies 3.
Ji So-yun scored two sensational late goals as WSL 1 champions Chelsea ended the campaign unbeaten after coming back from 2-0 down to beat Liverpool.
Jess Clarke converted Caroline Weir's pull back from close range to put the Reds ahead in the first minute and Niamh Charles got a second soon after.
Eni Aluko then got one back on her final appearance for Chelsea.
But Ji levelled with an excellent right-footed volley before curling home a left-footed winner soon after.
Chelsea end the 18-game season with 13 wins and five draws as they finished six points clear of Manchester City.
Line-ups
Liverpool Ladies
- 1Chamberlain
- 44Murray
- 5Bonner
- 2TurnerSubstituted forJohnsonat 77'minutes
- 3Harris
- 6Ingle
- 17CharlesSubstituted forCoombsat 68'minutes
- 10Weir
- 9Clarke
- 22Greenwood
- 7Longhurst
Substitutes
- 8Coombs
- 18Johnson
- 19Rodgers
- 20Babajide
- 23Flaherty
Chelsea Ladies
- 28Telford
- 4Bright
- 2Thorisdottir
- 16Eriksson
- 7DavisonSubstituted forJiat 52'minutes
- 17Chapman
- 18Mjelde
- 11RaffertySubstituted forAnderssonat 59'minutes
- 22Cuthbert
- 9Aluko
- 14Kirby
Substitutes
- 1Lindahl
- 3Blundell
- 10Ji
- 20Andersson
- 23Bachmann
- 24Spence
- Referee:
- Matt Donohue
- Attendance:
- 442
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Liverpool Ladies 2, Chelsea Ladies 3.
Attempt blocked. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Liverpool Ladies. Conceded by Maria Thorisdottir.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Ladies) because of an injury.
Foul by Satara Murray (Liverpool Ladies).
Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool Ladies 2, Chelsea Ladies 3. Ji So-Yun (Chelsea Ladies) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Francesca Kirby.
Alex Greenwood (Liverpool Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Ladies).
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool Ladies 2, Chelsea Ladies 2. Ji So-Yun (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool Ladies. Ali Johnson replaces Amy Turner.
Kate Longhurst (Liverpool Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ji So-Yun (Chelsea Ladies).
Amy Turner (Liverpool Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Millie Bright (Chelsea Ladies).
Satara Murray (Liverpool Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ji So-Yun (Chelsea Ladies).
Foul by Caroline Weir (Liverpool Ladies).
Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool Ladies 2, Chelsea Ladies 1. Eniola Aluko (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Gemma Bonner (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Liverpool Ladies. Conceded by Maria Thorisdottir.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool Ladies. Laura Coombs replaces Niamh Charles.
Corner, Chelsea Ladies. Conceded by Amy Turner.
Attempt saved. Jessica Clarke (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Eniola Aluko (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Ladies. Jonna Andersson replaces Claire Rafferty.
Attempt blocked. Katie Chapman (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Ladies. Ji So-Yun replaces Gemma Davison.
Corner, Chelsea Ladies. Conceded by Amy Turner.
Alex Greenwood (Liverpool Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Ladies).
Attempt blocked. Caroline Weir (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Second Half
Second Half begins Liverpool Ladies 2, Chelsea Ladies 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Liverpool Ladies 2, Chelsea Ladies 0.
Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Niamh Charles (Liverpool Ladies).
Sophie Ingle (Liverpool Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.