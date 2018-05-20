Liverpool Ladies 2-3 Chelsea Ladies

Women's Super League 1
Liverpool Ladies2Chelsea Ladies3

Ji So-Yun celebrates scoring against Liverpool
Ji So-Yun took her tally to six goals in the WSL this season

Ji So-yun scored two sensational late goals as WSL 1 champions Chelsea ended the campaign unbeaten after coming back from 2-0 down to beat Liverpool.

Jess Clarke converted Caroline Weir's pull back from close range to put the Reds ahead in the first minute and Niamh Charles got a second soon after.

Eni Aluko then got one back on her final appearance for Chelsea.

But Ji levelled with an excellent right-footed volley before curling home a left-footed winner soon after.

Chelsea end the 18-game season with 13 wins and five draws as they finished six points clear of Manchester City.

Line-ups

Liverpool Ladies

  • 1Chamberlain
  • 44Murray
  • 5Bonner
  • 2TurnerSubstituted forJohnsonat 77'minutes
  • 3Harris
  • 6Ingle
  • 17CharlesSubstituted forCoombsat 68'minutes
  • 10Weir
  • 9Clarke
  • 22Greenwood
  • 7Longhurst

Substitutes

  • 8Coombs
  • 18Johnson
  • 19Rodgers
  • 20Babajide
  • 23Flaherty

Chelsea Ladies

  • 28Telford
  • 4Bright
  • 2Thorisdottir
  • 16Eriksson
  • 7DavisonSubstituted forJiat 52'minutes
  • 17Chapman
  • 18Mjelde
  • 11RaffertySubstituted forAnderssonat 59'minutes
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 9Aluko
  • 14Kirby

Substitutes

  • 1Lindahl
  • 3Blundell
  • 10Ji
  • 20Andersson
  • 23Bachmann
  • 24Spence
Referee:
Matt Donohue
Attendance:
442

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpool LadiesAway TeamChelsea Ladies
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home5
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home4
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Liverpool Ladies 2, Chelsea Ladies 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Liverpool Ladies 2, Chelsea Ladies 3.

Attempt blocked. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Liverpool Ladies. Conceded by Maria Thorisdottir.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Ladies) because of an injury.

Foul by Satara Murray (Liverpool Ladies).

Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Liverpool Ladies 2, Chelsea Ladies 3. Ji So-Yun (Chelsea Ladies) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Francesca Kirby.

Alex Greenwood (Liverpool Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Ladies).

Goal!

Goal! Liverpool Ladies 2, Chelsea Ladies 2. Ji So-Yun (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Liverpool Ladies. Ali Johnson replaces Amy Turner.

Kate Longhurst (Liverpool Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ji So-Yun (Chelsea Ladies).

Amy Turner (Liverpool Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Millie Bright (Chelsea Ladies).

Satara Murray (Liverpool Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ji So-Yun (Chelsea Ladies).

Foul by Caroline Weir (Liverpool Ladies).

Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Liverpool Ladies 2, Chelsea Ladies 1. Eniola Aluko (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Gemma Bonner (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Liverpool Ladies. Conceded by Maria Thorisdottir.

Substitution

Substitution, Liverpool Ladies. Laura Coombs replaces Niamh Charles.

Corner, Chelsea Ladies. Conceded by Amy Turner.

Attempt saved. Jessica Clarke (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Eniola Aluko (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Chelsea Ladies. Jonna Andersson replaces Claire Rafferty.

Attempt blocked. Katie Chapman (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Chelsea Ladies. Ji So-Yun replaces Gemma Davison.

Corner, Chelsea Ladies. Conceded by Amy Turner.

Alex Greenwood (Liverpool Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Ladies).

Attempt blocked. Caroline Weir (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Second Half

Second Half begins Liverpool Ladies 2, Chelsea Ladies 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Liverpool Ladies 2, Chelsea Ladies 0.

Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Niamh Charles (Liverpool Ladies).

Sophie Ingle (Liverpool Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Ladies18135044133144
2Man City Women18122451173438
3Arsenal Women18114338182037
4Reading Women1895440182232
5B'ham City Ladies1893630181230
6Liverpool Ladies189183027328
7Sunderland Ladies1851121540-2516
8Bristol City Women1851121347-3416
9Everton Ladies1842121930-1114
10Yeovil Town Ladies180216254-522
View full Women's Super League 1 table

