Match ends, Manchester City Women 3, Everton Ladies 0.
Manchester City Women 3-0 Everton Ladies
-
- From the section Women's Football
Manchester City Women secured Champions League football for a third consecutive season with a comfortable win over Everton on the season's final day.
Knowing that a victory would see them pip third-placed Arsenal to the second European qualification spot, City led through Jill Scott's long-range strike.
England winger Nikita Parris volleyed in from close range after half-time.
And Scott capitalised on an Everton error to seal the win, clinching second spot in the top flight for Man City.
The Gunners, in third, were 6-1 winners at Bristol City, but the victory for Manchester City guaranteed it will be Nick Cushing's side who join WSL 1 champions Chelsea in Europe next term.
Defeat saw Everton slip to ninth, in their first season back in the top flight, after Sunderland beat Yeovil to leapfrog the Toffees in the final standings.
City were worthy 3-0 winners and could have added more goals as they applied heavy pressure on the visitors, but Parris headed narrowly wide and Scotland's Claire Emslie saw a curling shot tipped over.
Line-ups
Man City Women
- 1Bardsley
- 2Jans
- 6Houghton
- 5BeattieBooked at 12mins
- 23McManus
- 8ScottSubstituted forChristiansenat 72'minutes
- 24Walsh
- 17ParrisSubstituted forNadimat 72'minutes
- 12Stanway
- 7Lawley
- 22Emslie
Substitutes
- 4Middag
- 10Nadim
- 11Christiansen
- 14Morgan
- 16Ross
- 18Toone
- 26Roebuck
Everton Ladies
- 1Levell
- 26Bryson
- 20Finnigan
- 6George
- 5WormSubstituted forHughesat 65'minutes
- 8Brett
- 14Munsterman
- 15Hinds
- 21Green
- 3Turner
- 18Sweetman-Kirk
Substitutes
- 28Hughes
- 30Doyle
- 31Wilson
- Referee:
- Leigh Doughty
- Attendance:
- 1,605
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home26
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home11
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City Women 3, Everton Ladies 0.
Foul by Isobel Christiansen (Manchester City Women).
Taylor Hinds (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Stephanie Houghton (Manchester City Women) header from very close range is blocked.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Faye Bryson.
Attempt missed. Melissa Lawley (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Jennifer Beattie (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Faye Bryson (Everton Ladies).
Foul by Mie Jans (Manchester City Women).
Marthe Munsterman (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Faye Bryson.
Attempt missed. Isobel Christiansen (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Marthe Munsterman.
Mie Jans (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Taylor Hinds (Everton Ladies).
Attempt missed. Isobel Christiansen (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Foul by Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women).
Taylor Hinds (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Isobel Christiansen replaces Jill Scott.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Nadia Nadim replaces Nikita Parris.
Foul by Mie Jans (Manchester City Women).
Courtney Sweetman-Kirk (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Danielle Turner (Everton Ladies) left footed shot from very close range is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.
Foul by Abbie McManus (Manchester City Women).
Elise Hughes (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Faye Bryson.
Attempt missed. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from very close range is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Nikita Parris (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Taylor Hinds (Everton Ladies).
Substitution
Substitution, Everton Ladies. Elise Hughes replaces Siri Worm.
Attempt missed. Jennifer Beattie (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Gabrielle George.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Kirstie Levell.
Attempt saved. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City Women 3, Everton Ladies 0. Jill Scott (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jodie Brett (Everton Ladies).
Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Karen Bardsley.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City Women 2, Everton Ladies 0. Nikita Parris (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Georgia Stanway.