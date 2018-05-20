Manchester City Women 3-0 Everton Ladies

Media playback is not supported on this device Women's Super League Highlights: Man City Women 3-0 Everton Ladies

Manchester City Women secured Champions League football for a third consecutive season with a comfortable win over Everton on the season's final day.

Knowing that a victory would see them pip third-placed Arsenal to the second European qualification spot, City led through Jill Scott's long-range strike.

England winger Nikita Parris volleyed in from close range after half-time.

And Scott capitalised on an Everton error to seal the win, clinching second spot in the top flight for Man City.

The Gunners, in third, were 6-1 winners at Bristol City, but the victory for Manchester City guaranteed it will be Nick Cushing's side who join WSL 1 champions Chelsea in Europe next term.

Defeat saw Everton slip to ninth, in their first season back in the top flight, after Sunderland beat Yeovil to leapfrog the Toffees in the final standings.

City were worthy 3-0 winners and could have added more goals as they applied heavy pressure on the visitors, but Parris headed narrowly wide and Scotland's Claire Emslie saw a curling shot tipped over.