Sunday's back pages

Sunday Express back page
The Sunday Express reports that PSG manager Unai Emery is a strong favourite for the Arsenal manager's job
Mail on Sunday back page
The Mail on Sunday reports on the latest on the Wayne Rooney transfer saga
Star on Sunday
The Daily Star Sunday says Paul Pogba could be off to Paris St-Germain if Neymar goes to Real Madrid
The Sunday Times
The Sunday Times reports on Arsene Wenger's views on VAR

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots jumping high on the Relay course

Rugbytots East Herts

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired