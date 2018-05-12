Match ends, Inter Milan 1, Sassuolo 2.
Inter Milan 1-2 Sassuolo
Inter Milan's Champions League qualification hopes are no longer in their own hands after losing to mid-table Sassuolo.
Inter were hoping next Sunday's final-day game against fourth-placed Lazio would be a winner-takes-all clash to reach Europe's top competition.
But Lazio can now book their place if they beat Crotone this Sunday.
Matteo Politano's low free-kick and Domenico Berardi's strike put Sassuolo 2-0 up before Rafinha's consolation.
Line-ups
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 7Cavaco Cancelo
- 13RanocchiaSubstituted forValero Iglesiasat 77'minutes
- 37Skriniar
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 11VecinoSubstituted forÉderat 71'minutes
- 77BrozovicBooked at 23mins
- 87CandrevaSubstituted forKaramohat 58'minutes
- 8Rafinha
- 44Perisic
- 9Icardi
Substitutes
- 2López
- 5Gagliardini
- 17Karamoh
- 20Valero Iglesias
- 21Santon
- 23Éder
- 25Miranda
- 27Padelli
- 29Chagas Estevao
- 46Berni
- 99Pinamonti
Sassuolo
- 47Consigli
- 5LemosSubstituted forLetschertat 84'minutes
- 15AcerbiBooked at 84mins
- 39Dell'Orco
- 98Adjapong
- 7Missiroli
- 4Magnanelli
- 32Duncan
- 26Oliveira Da Silva
- 25BerardiBooked at 17minsSubstituted forRagusaat 79'minutes
- 16PolitanoSubstituted forBabacarat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Mazzitelli
- 8Biondini
- 10Matri
- 17Pierini
- 22Frattesi
- 29Cassata
- 30Babacar
- 38Ferrini
- 55Letschert
- 70Marson
- 77Pegolo
- 90Ragusa
- Referee:
- Rosario Abisso
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home74%
- Away26%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away5
- Corners
- Home16
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Inter Milan 1, Sassuolo 2.
Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Khouma Babacar (Sassuolo).
Attempt missed. Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Ivan Perisic following a corner.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Andrea Consigli.
Attempt saved. Éder (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Borja Valero (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Antonino Ragusa (Sassuolo).
Offside, Inter Milan. Borja Valero tries a through ball, but Danilo D'Ambrosio is caught offside.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Simone Missiroli.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Antonino Ragusa.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Timo Letschert.
Attempt missed. Simone Missiroli (Sassuolo) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner following a fast break.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Francesco Acerbi.
Attempt blocked. Éder (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mauro Icardi.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Claud Adjapong.
Rafinha (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Francesco Magnanelli (Sassuolo).
Booking
Francesco Acerbi (Sassuolo) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Sassuolo. Timo Letschert replaces Mauricio Lemos because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Mauricio Lemos (Sassuolo) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Éder.
Goal!
Goal! Inter Milan 1, Sassuolo 2. Rafinha (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ivan Perisic.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Rogerio.
Substitution
Substitution, Sassuolo. Antonino Ragusa replaces Domenico Berardi.
Offside, Sassuolo. Alfred Duncan tries a through ball, but Khouma Babacar is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Borja Valero replaces Andrea Ranocchia.
Corner, Sassuolo. Conceded by Andrea Ranocchia.
Attempt blocked. Khouma Babacar (Sassuolo) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by João Cancelo (Inter Milan).
Khouma Babacar (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Inter Milan 0, Sassuolo 2. Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Sassuolo. Khouma Babacar replaces Matteo Politano.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Éder replaces Matías Vecino.
Attempt saved. Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ivan Perisic.
Foul by Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan).
Matteo Politano (Sassuolo) wins a free kick on the right wing.