Inter Milan 1-2 Sassuolo

Inter Milan have not been in the Champions League since 2011-12

Inter Milan's Champions League qualification hopes are no longer in their own hands after losing to mid-table Sassuolo.

Inter were hoping next Sunday's final-day game against fourth-placed Lazio would be a winner-takes-all clash to reach Europe's top competition.

But Lazio can now book their place if they beat Crotone this Sunday.

Matteo Politano's low free-kick and Domenico Berardi's strike put Sassuolo 2-0 up before Rafinha's consolation.