Italian Serie A
Inter Milan1Sassuolo2

Inter Milan 1-2 Sassuolo

Inter Milan
Inter Milan have not been in the Champions League since 2011-12

Inter Milan's Champions League qualification hopes are no longer in their own hands after losing to mid-table Sassuolo.

Inter were hoping next Sunday's final-day game against fourth-placed Lazio would be a winner-takes-all clash to reach Europe's top competition.

But Lazio can now book their place if they beat Crotone this Sunday.

Matteo Politano's low free-kick and Domenico Berardi's strike put Sassuolo 2-0 up before Rafinha's consolation.

Line-ups

Inter Milan

  • 1Handanovic
  • 7Cavaco Cancelo
  • 13RanocchiaSubstituted forValero Iglesiasat 77'minutes
  • 37Skriniar
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 11VecinoSubstituted forÉderat 71'minutes
  • 77BrozovicBooked at 23mins
  • 87CandrevaSubstituted forKaramohat 58'minutes
  • 8Rafinha
  • 44Perisic
  • 9Icardi

Substitutes

  • 2López
  • 5Gagliardini
  • 17Karamoh
  • 20Valero Iglesias
  • 21Santon
  • 23Éder
  • 25Miranda
  • 27Padelli
  • 29Chagas Estevao
  • 46Berni
  • 99Pinamonti

Sassuolo

  • 47Consigli
  • 5LemosSubstituted forLetschertat 84'minutes
  • 15AcerbiBooked at 84mins
  • 39Dell'Orco
  • 98Adjapong
  • 7Missiroli
  • 4Magnanelli
  • 32Duncan
  • 26Oliveira Da Silva
  • 25BerardiBooked at 17minsSubstituted forRagusaat 79'minutes
  • 16PolitanoSubstituted forBabacarat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Mazzitelli
  • 8Biondini
  • 10Matri
  • 17Pierini
  • 22Frattesi
  • 29Cassata
  • 30Babacar
  • 38Ferrini
  • 55Letschert
  • 70Marson
  • 77Pegolo
  • 90Ragusa
Referee:
Rosario Abisso

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamSassuolo
Possession
Home74%
Away26%
Shots
Home16
Away13
Shots on Target
Home8
Away5
Corners
Home16
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away5

Live Text

Match ends, Inter Milan 1, Sassuolo 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Inter Milan 1, Sassuolo 2.

Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Khouma Babacar (Sassuolo).

Attempt missed. Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Ivan Perisic following a corner.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Andrea Consigli.

Attempt saved. Éder (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.

Borja Valero (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Antonino Ragusa (Sassuolo).

Offside, Inter Milan. Borja Valero tries a through ball, but Danilo D'Ambrosio is caught offside.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Simone Missiroli.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Antonino Ragusa.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Timo Letschert.

Attempt missed. Simone Missiroli (Sassuolo) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner following a fast break.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Francesco Acerbi.

Attempt blocked. Éder (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mauro Icardi.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Claud Adjapong.

Rafinha (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Francesco Magnanelli (Sassuolo).

Booking

Francesco Acerbi (Sassuolo) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Sassuolo. Timo Letschert replaces Mauricio Lemos because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Mauricio Lemos (Sassuolo) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Éder.

Goal!

Goal! Inter Milan 1, Sassuolo 2. Rafinha (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ivan Perisic.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Rogerio.

Substitution

Substitution, Sassuolo. Antonino Ragusa replaces Domenico Berardi.

Offside, Sassuolo. Alfred Duncan tries a through ball, but Khouma Babacar is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Borja Valero replaces Andrea Ranocchia.

Corner, Sassuolo. Conceded by Andrea Ranocchia.

Attempt blocked. Khouma Babacar (Sassuolo) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by João Cancelo (Inter Milan).

Khouma Babacar (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Inter Milan 0, Sassuolo 2. Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Sassuolo. Khouma Babacar replaces Matteo Politano.

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Éder replaces Matías Vecino.

Attempt saved. Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ivan Perisic.

Foul by Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan).

Matteo Politano (Sassuolo) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 12th May 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus36294384236191
2Napoli36267373284585
3Roma36227760283273
4Lazio36218785444171
5Inter Milan371912663283569
6AC Milan361791050401060
7Atalanta361611956371959
8Fiorentina361691153401357
9Sampdoria36166145555054
10Torino361115105044648
11Sassuolo371110162958-2943
12Genoa37118183241-941
13Bologna36116193949-1039
14SPAL36714153556-2135
15Chievo36810183358-2534
16Crotone3697203762-2534
17Udinese36104224663-1734
18Cagliari3696213161-3033
19Hellas Verona3674252975-4625
20Benevento3763283383-5021
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots jumping high on the Relay course

Rugbytots East Herts

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired