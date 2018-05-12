BBC Sport - Chelsea Ladies 2-1 Sunderland Ladies: Eni Aluko scores winner as Chelsea on brink of WSL title

Highlights: Chelsea on brink of WSL title after Sunderland win

Chelsea move within just one point of the Women's Super League One title with two games to go after goals from Fran Kirby and Eni Aluko secure a 2-1 victory over Sunderland.

MATCH REPORT: Chelsea Ladies 2-1 Sunderland Ladies

