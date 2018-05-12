Another injury blow for Tunisia as Khenissi suffers muscle problem

Tunisia and Esperance forward, Yassine Khenissi

Tunisia international forward Yassine Khenissi is facing a race to be fit for the World Cup, adding to the North Africans' list of injury woes.

An MRI scan has shown that Khenissi suffered a muscle injury and will need 21 days of "functional rehabilitation," according to his club, Esperance.

The 26-year-old got injured whilst on African Champions League duty for Esperance last weekend and then limped off after 20 minutes of their Tunisian league match against JS Kairouanaise on Thursday.

With the World Cup in Russia just 32 days away, Khenissi's situation poses another problem for Tunisia coach Nabil Maaloul.

Tunisia will already be without key forward Youssef Msakni who suffered a long-term knee injury last month.

All national coaches must submit their final World Cup list of 23 players to Fifa by 4 June.

Tunisia will play in Group G at the World Cup alongside England, Belgium and Panama.