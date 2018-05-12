Spanish La Liga
Real Sociedad3Leganés2

Real Sociedad 3-2 Leganes

Mikel Oyarzabal
Mikel Oyarzabal, like Xabi Prieto a Real Sociedad youth product, scored the opener

Real Sociedad wore shirts with the face of retiring club legend Xabi Prieto as their crest as they beat Leganes 3-2 in their final home game of the season.

The 34-year-old midfielder, who has spent his whole career with the club, was a late substitute in his 531st appearance for the Basque club.

Carlos Martinez, 32, is also leaving La Real - his only club - this summer.

They play La Liga champions Barcelona at the Nou Camp next Sunday, the final day of the season.

Mikel Oyarzabal and Sergio Canales gave them a 2-0 lead, but Diego Rico and Miguel Angel Guerrero levelled the score before Willian Jose's winner.

Line-ups

Real Sociedad

  • 1Rulli
  • 19OdriozolaSubstituted forMartínezat 88'minutes
  • 22Navas
  • 6Moreno
  • 20Rodrigues
  • 16Canales
  • 4IllarramendiBooked at 67mins
  • 14Rubén PardoSubstituted forZurutuzaat 66'minutes
  • 18Oyarzabal
  • 7JuanmiSubstituted forXabi Prietoat 83'minutes
  • 12Da Silva

Substitutes

  • 2Martínez
  • 3Llorente
  • 10Xabi Prieto
  • 17Zurutuza
  • 21Bautista
  • 24de la Bella
  • 25Moyá

Leganés

  • 13Champagne
  • 3BustinzaBooked at 77mins
  • 19Muñoz
  • 16Dos Santos
  • 15RicoBooked at 85mins
  • 21Pérez
  • 6GumbauSubstituted forGarcíaat 72'minutes
  • 10El ZharSubstituted forBrasanacat 45'minutes
  • 17Eraso
  • 23RamosSubstituted forBeauvueat 82'minutes
  • 9Guerrero

Substitutes

  • 2Román Triguero
  • 5Mantovani
  • 12Beauvue
  • 14García
  • 24Brasanac
  • 25Serantes
  • 36De Camargo
Referee:
David Medié Jiménez
Attendance:
19,981

Match Stats

Home TeamReal SociedadAway TeamLeganés
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home11
Away9
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Real Sociedad 3, Leganés 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Real Sociedad 3, Leganés 2.

Attempt missed. Claudio Beauvue (Leganés) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Javier Eraso.

Carlos Martínez (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Dangerous play by Raúl García (Leganés).

Offside, Real Sociedad. Sergio Canales tries a through ball, but Xabi Prieto is caught offside.

Asier Illarramendi (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Javier Eraso (Leganés).

Foul by Carlos Martínez (Real Sociedad).

Raúl García (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Sociedad. Carlos Martínez replaces Álvaro Odriozola.

Attempt saved. Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Willian José.

Foul by Héctor Moreno (Real Sociedad).

Claudio Beauvue (Leganés) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Diego Rico (Leganés) is shown the yellow card.

Álvaro Odriozola (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Diego Rico (Leganés).

Foul by Willian José (Real Sociedad).

Diego Rico (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Sociedad. Xabi Prieto replaces Juanmi.

Offside, Leganés. Miguel Ángel Guerrero tries a through ball, but Claudio Beauvue is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Leganés. Claudio Beauvue replaces Omar Ramos.

Foul by Asier Illarramendi (Real Sociedad).

Diego Rico (Leganés) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Miguel Ángel Guerrero (Leganés) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Raúl García with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Diego Rico (Leganés) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Javier Eraso.

Goal!

Goal! Real Sociedad 3, Leganés 2. Willian José (Real Sociedad) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Booking

Unai Bustinza (Leganés) is shown the yellow card.

Penalty Real Sociedad. Juanmi draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Unai Bustinza (Leganés) after a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, Leganés. Conceded by Asier Illarramendi.

Substitution

Substitution, Leganés. Raúl García replaces Gerard Gumbau.

Asier Illarramendi (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Darko Brasanac (Leganés).

Booking

Asier Illarramendi (Real Sociedad) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Asier Illarramendi (Real Sociedad).

Darko Brasanac (Leganés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Sociedad. David Zurutuza replaces Rubén Pardo.

Attempt missed. Héctor Moreno (Real Sociedad) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sergio Canales with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Gerard Gumbau.

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired