Cliftonville in Europe after 3-2 win over Glentoran

Cliftonville beat Glentoran 3-2 at Solitude in the match to decide who plays in next season's Europa League.

Two goals by Rory Donnelly put the hosts two up but the Glens fought back to equalise through a Robbie McDaid goal and Curtis Allen penalty.

Joe Gormley struck the late winner to put Cliftonville into the 19 June draw for the Europa League's first qualifying round.