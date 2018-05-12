Match ends, Hertha Berlin 2, RB Leipzig 6.
Ademola Lookman scores in final RB Leipzig game
Ademola Lookman finished his RB Leipzig loan spell with his fifth Bundesliga goal in 11 games, but they missed out on a Champions League place.
The England Under-21 winger - on loan from Everton - cut in from the left before smashing in a low shot in a 6-2 win at Hertha Berlin.
He then assisted two Jean-Kevin Augustin goals before being replaced in the 62nd minute.
Leipzig are interested in signing 20-year-old Lookman permanently.
Hoffenheim and Borussia Dortmund took the final two Champions League places on goal difference from Bayer Leverkusen.
Hoffenheim, who qualify for Europe's top tournament for the first time, beat Dortmund 3-1 to overtake them into third place.
Dortmund boss Peter Stoger, who only signed a short-term contract when he took over in December, announced he will leave the club after the game.
In the 90th minute, Leverkusen were only one goal behind Dortmund in the table, but they conceded twice in injury time in a 3-2 win over Hannover.
Line-ups
Hertha Berlin
- 22Jarstein
- 2PekaríkSubstituted forSchieberat 58'minutes
- 4Rekik
- 25Torunarigha
- 21Plattenhardt
- 11Leckie
- 28LustenbergerBooked at 46minsSubstituted forSkjelbredat 67'minutes
- 6Darida
- 8Kalou
- 19Ibisevic
- 27SelkeSubstituted forMittelstädtat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Kraft
- 3Skjelbred
- 5Stark
- 7Esswein
- 10Duda
- 16Schieber
- 17Mittelstädt
RB Leipzig
- 32Gulácsi
- 27Laimer
- 6Konaté
- 5Upamecano
- 16Klostermann
- 44Kampl
- 31Demme
- 8KeitaSubstituted forIlsankerat 76'minutes
- 18LookmanBooked at 37minsSubstituted forTué Na Bangnaat 62'minutes
- 29Augustin
- 11WernerSubstituted forPoulsenat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Fernandes da Silva Junior
- 4Orban
- 9Poulsen
- 13Ilsanker
- 17Tué Na Bangna
- 24Kaiser
- 28Mvogo
- Referee:
- Sven Jablonski
- Attendance:
- 60,502
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away10
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hertha Berlin 2, RB Leipzig 6.
Foul by Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig).
Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Kevin Kampl (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Rune Jarstein.
Attempt saved. Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Konrad Laimer.
Substitution
Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Maximilian Mittelstädt replaces Davie Selke.
Goal!
Goal! Hertha Berlin 2, RB Leipzig 6. Bruma (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner following a corner.
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Rune Jarstein.
Attempt saved. Jean-Kévin Augustin (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin Kampl.
Jordan Torunarigha (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig).
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Yussuf Poulsen replaces Timo Werner.
Foul by Julian Schieber (Hertha Berlin).
Ibrahima Konaté (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Bruma (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Diego Demme.
Attempt blocked. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Stefan Ilsanker replaces Naby Keita because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Naby Keita (RB Leipzig) because of an injury.
Foul by Mathew Leckie (Hertha Berlin).
Naby Keita (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jean-Kévin Augustin.
Hand ball by Jordan Torunarigha (Hertha Berlin).
Attempt saved. Vladimir Darida (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Davie Selke.
Offside, RB Leipzig. Péter Gulácsi tries a through ball, but Timo Werner is caught offside.
Foul by Mathew Leckie (Hertha Berlin).
Jean-Kévin Augustin (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Per Skjelbred replaces Fabian Lustenberger.
Naby Keita (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Julian Schieber (Hertha Berlin).
Goal!
Goal! Hertha Berlin 2, RB Leipzig 5. Salomon Kalou (Hertha Berlin) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Marvin Plattenhardt with a cross.
Mathew Leckie (Hertha Berlin) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Bruma replaces Ademola Lookman.
Foul by Mathew Leckie (Hertha Berlin).
Ademola Lookman (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Julian Schieber replaces Peter Pekarík.
Attempt missed. Marvin Plattenhardt (Hertha Berlin) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Davie Selke (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the attacking half.