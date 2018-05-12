Ademola Lookman scores in final RB Leipzig game

Ademola Lookman has started seven Bundesliga games and scored five goals, assisting another four

Ademola Lookman finished his RB Leipzig loan spell with his fifth Bundesliga goal in 11 games, but they missed out on a Champions League place.

The England Under-21 winger - on loan from Everton - cut in from the left before smashing in a low shot in a 6-2 win at Hertha Berlin.

He then assisted two Jean-Kevin Augustin goals before being replaced in the 62nd minute.

Leipzig are interested in signing 20-year-old Lookman permanently.

Hoffenheim and Borussia Dortmund took the final two Champions League places on goal difference from Bayer Leverkusen.

Hoffenheim, who qualify for Europe's top tournament for the first time, beat Dortmund 3-1 to overtake them into third place.

Dortmund boss Peter Stoger, who only signed a short-term contract when he took over in December, announced he will leave the club after the game.

In the 90th minute, Leverkusen were only one goal behind Dortmund in the table, but they conceded twice in injury time in a 3-2 win over Hannover.