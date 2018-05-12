Match ends, FC Bayern München 1, VfB Stuttgart 4.
Bayern Munich 1-4 Stuttgart
Jupp Heynckes' Bundesliga managerial career ended with defeat as champions Bayern Munich suffered a first home league defeat in over two years.
Stuttgart won 4-1 on the final day to end Bayern's 37-game unbeaten home run in the Bundesliga.
Bayern were presented with the Bundesliga trophy for the sixth season in a row - but lost to two goals from Daniel Ginczek and strikes from Anastasios Donis and Chadrac Akolo.
Corentin Tolisso had made it 1-1.
Heynckes will retire after next Saturday's German Cup final against Eintracht Frankfurt, whose manager Niko Kovac is replacing him.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
- 26Ulreich
- 32Kimmich
- 4Süle
- 5HummelsBooked at 86mins
- 13Rafinha
- 24TolissoSubstituted forJavi Martínezat 45'minutes
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 11Rodríguez
- 25MüllerSubstituted forWagnerat 68'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
- 7RibérySubstituted forRudyat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Wagner
- 3Meier
- 8Javi Martínez
- 15Mai
- 19Rudy
- 20Götze
- 22Starke
Stuttgart
- 16Zieler
- 5Baumgartl
- 21Pavard
- 28Badstuber
- 2Insúa
- 14DonisSubstituted forZimmermannat 88'minutes
- 20Gentner
- 23Mangala
- 17Thommy
- 33GinczekSubstituted forKaminskiat 70'minutes
- 19AkoloSubstituted forBruun Larsenat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Asano
- 13Grahl
- 24Burnic
- 25Zimmermann
- 31Özcan
- 34Bruun Larsen
- 35Kaminski
- Referee:
- Sascha Stegemann
- Attendance:
- 75,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home80%
- Away20%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away7
- Corners
- Home10
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 1, VfB Stuttgart 4.
Foul by Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München).
Emiliano Insúa (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Sebastian Rudy (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Javi Martínez with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, VfB Stuttgart. Matthias Zimmermann replaces Anastasios Donis.
Foul by Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München).
Emiliano Insúa (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, VfB Stuttgart. Emiliano Insúa tries a through ball, but Jacob Bruun Larsen is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (FC Bayern München).
Booking
Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München).
Anastasios Donis (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Marcin Kaminski.
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jacob Bruun Larsen (VfB Stuttgart).
Foul by Sandro Wagner (FC Bayern München).
Ron-Robert Zieler (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Javi Martínez with a cross.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Holger Badstuber.
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Emiliano Insúa (VfB Stuttgart).
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Holger Badstuber.
Attempt blocked. Sandro Wagner (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Javi Martínez.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, VfB Stuttgart. Jacob Bruun Larsen replaces Chadrac Akolo because of an injury.
Delay in match Chadrac Akolo (VfB Stuttgart) because of an injury.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Ron-Robert Zieler.
Attempt saved. Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Offside, VfB Stuttgart. Christian Gentner tries a through ball, but Chadrac Akolo is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Sebastian Rudy replaces Franck Ribéry.
Substitution
Substitution, VfB Stuttgart. Marcin Kaminski replaces Daniel Ginczek.
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Rodríguez with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Sandro Wagner replaces Thomas Müller.
Attempt saved. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) header from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Franck Ribéry with a cross.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Anastasios Donis.
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Benjamin Pavard.
Attempt blocked. Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.