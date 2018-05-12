Bayern Munich 1-4 Stuttgart

From the section

Jupp Heynckes is hoping to end his managerial career with the German double

Jupp Heynckes' Bundesliga managerial career ended with defeat as champions Bayern Munich suffered a first home league defeat in over two years.

Stuttgart won 4-1 on the final day to end Bayern's 37-game unbeaten home run in the Bundesliga.

Bayern were presented with the Bundesliga trophy for the sixth season in a row - but lost to two goals from Daniel Ginczek and strikes from Anastasios Donis and Chadrac Akolo.

Corentin Tolisso had made it 1-1.

Heynckes will retire after next Saturday's German Cup final against Eintracht Frankfurt, whose manager Niko Kovac is replacing him.

Robert Lewandowski was the Bundesliga's top scorer, with 29 goals - 14 above his nearest rivals