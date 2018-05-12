BBC Sport - Football Focus: Darren Moore 'a risk' and unlikely to be appointed West Brom boss
Moore's lack of experience 'a big risk' for West Brom
- From the section Football
Football Focus pundits Mark Lawrenson and Danny Murphy say appointing Darren Moore as permanent manager of West Bromwich Albion would be too much of "a risk" due to his lack of managerial experience.
