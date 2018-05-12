BBC Sport - Zvonimir Boban: I changed my life for Gianni Infantino's values at Fifa

I changed my life for Infantino's values - Boban

Former Croatian international Zvonimir Boban claims he "changed his life" for Fifa president Gianni Infantino's "values" and is "proud" to work within the organisation in his role as deputy secretary-general.

READ MORE: Boban reflects on corruption, rebuilding - and VAR at the World Cup

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

I changed my life for Infantino's values - Boban

Video

World Cup countdown: Van Gaal's cheeky keeper switch - 2014

Video

Alexander-Arnold's 'unbelievable journey'

Video

Rooney hasn't asked to leave - Allardyce

  • From the section Everton
Video

The time Given hid two dead fish in Delph's car...

Video

Not my nature to be happy with second - Mourinho

  • From the section Man Utd
Video

Man Utd draw a good point for West Ham - Moyes

Video

The verdict on West Ham’s stadium move

Video

Zaha is happy at Palace - Hodgson

Video

The man who made F1 great - without meaning to

Video

Cuthbert winner takes Chelsea top of WSL 1

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired