Scottish Gossip: Steven Gerrard, Leigh Griffiths, John McGinn, Neil Lennon, Rangers, Celtic

Rangers won't get near Celtic with £6m and new boss Steven Gerrard has to have been told more money is coming, says former Ibrox skipper Barry Ferguson. (Daily Record)

Hibs midfielder John McGinn is urged to move to Rangers by Ibrox loan striker Jason Cummings, a former Easter Road team-mate. (Daily Record)

Former Rangers striker Derek Johnstone says there is "no chance" Hibs star John McGinn will go to Ibrox because of his family's Celtic background. (Sun)

John McGinn (left) and Jason Cumings have played together for Hibs and Scotland

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths, under contract until 2021, is on the verge of signing a new deal with the champions. (Daily Record)

Leigh Griffiths hits out at 'disgusting' social-media trolls who falsely claimed the Celtic striker failed a drugs test. (Daily Mail)

Hibs boss Neil Lennon was wrong to brand his players "unprofessional" and "amateurs" in the wake of the derby defeat by Hearts which ended the Easter Road outfit's hopes of finishing the season in second place, says midfielder Marvin Bartley. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Former Rangers vice-chairman Donald Findlay has described Steven Gerrard's appointment as "a gamble" and claims the Ibrox club will not regain their previous status until the present boardroom regime is replaced. (Scotsman)

Caretaker coach Jimmy Nicholl reckons Steven Gerrard can avoid making wholesale changes to his Rangers squad if he can get more out of the current crop of players. (Herald, subscription required)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers reveals he turned down a lucrative offer from a Chinese club to take over at Parkhead two years ago. (Sun)

"For me, it's the best option to stay at Celtic," says striker Odsonne Edouard, nearing the end of a season-long loan from Paris St Germain. (L'Equipe, in French)

Rangers' Jason Cummings believes he has a bond of "mutual respect" with Hibs supporters and says he would only celebrate scoring against his old club at Easter Road tomorrow if they break it first by booing him. (Scotsman)

Scott Bain has signed a four-year deal at Celtic after his loan switch from Dens Park

Celtic keeper Scott Bain says former club Dundee have got what they deserved as he takes parting aim at Dens Park boss Neil McCann's "mediocre season". (Sun)

Manager Steve Clarke vows to make Kilmarnock stronger next season and is glad to have fans back onside. (Daily Record)

"We are still in with a fight, we are staying positive," says Ross County skipper Andrew Davies as the Dingwall side aim to avoid automatic relegation with a win at St Johnstone today. (Press & Journal)

Dutch winger Randy Wolters says hard work earned him a recall after a "disagreement" with Dundee boss Neil McCann. (Evening Telegraph)