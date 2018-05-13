Anthony Martial left Old Trafford before Sunday's win against Watford

FA Cup final 2018: Chelsea v Manchester United Date: Saturday, 19 May Time: 17:15 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One and BBC Radio 5 live, and available to stream on the BBC Sport website, app and iPlayer

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is a doubt for Saturday's FA Cup final against Chelsea, but striker Romelu Lukaku is likely to be fit.

Martial, 22, was expected to start Sunday's 1-0 win against Watford but left Old Trafford at midday, the club later saying he had a knee injury.

United's top scorer Lukaku, 25, injured his ankle against Arsenal on 29 April.

"Romelu will be back for Tuesday so we'll see, but Anthony, I have to wait a bit more," said Jose Mourinho.

The United manager had said after the midweek draw with West Ham that Martial would start against Watford.

But he later revealed the France international had suffered an injury on Friday and could not train on Saturday.

Mourinho added: "He had treatment at the training ground this morning. I don't know if he will be fit for the final."

Marcus Rashford started up front and scored as United beat Watford on the last day of the Premier League season, in Michael Carrick's last game.

United, who finished second in the Premier League, will attempt to win their fourth major trophy in three seasons at Wembley.