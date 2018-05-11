French Cup finalists Les Herbiers relegated to fourth tier

Les Herbiers won as many games in the French Cup (including penalties) as they did in the league this season - nine

Three days after playing in the French Cup final, Les Herbiers have been relegated to the fourth division.

Les Herbiers only lost 2-0 to Paris St-Germain at the Stade de France on Tuesday, but were beaten 4-1 at Beziers to drop to the Championnat National 2 - the same level as PSG's reserve team.

Two teams below them picked up results to put them into the bottom three.

Les Herbiers are having a celebration on Saturday at their Massabielle ground to commemorate their cup run.

The club - who only spent three seasons in the third tier - were the fifth team from below the top two divisions to reach the French Cup final.