French Cup finalists Les Herbiers relegated to fourth tier

Les Herbiers
Les Herbiers won as many games in the French Cup (including penalties) as they did in the league this season - nine

Three days after playing in the French Cup final, Les Herbiers have been relegated to the fourth division.

Les Herbiers only lost 2-0 to Paris St-Germain at the Stade de France on Tuesday, but were beaten 4-1 at Beziers to drop to the Championnat National 2 - the same level as PSG's reserve team.

Two teams below them picked up results to put them into the bottom three.

Les Herbiers are having a celebration on Saturday at their Massabielle ground to commemorate their cup run.

The club - who only spent three seasons in the third tier - were the fifth team from below the top two divisions to reach the French Cup final.

