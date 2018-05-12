Dean Austin: Northampton Town caretaker boss gets job full-time after relegation

Dean Austin made more than 100 appearances for Tottenham and Crystal Palace as a defender

Northampton Town have named caretaker boss Dean Austin as their manager on a two-year contract following their relegation from League One.

The former Tottenham full-back, 48, was assistant to Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink but took temporary charge when the Dutchman was sacked in April.

He picked up seven points from the last five games but could not keep them up.

"Our first priority is to try to get the club back to League One as soon as possible," Austin said.

"The chairman, board, staff, players and supporters have had a glimpse at the way I want to work in the last few weeks and I have been delighted with the way everyone has responded.

"We have an important summer ahead and we have a lot of work to do."

Northampton won League Two under Chris Wilder in 2015-16 and finished 16th in League One in 2016-17, but will be back in the fourth tier next term after finishing 22nd and four points from safety.

Although Austin was not able to save the Cobblers, several players including captain David Buchanan came out in support of the ex-Watford, Reading and Southend coach getting the job full-time.

Chairman Kelvin Thomas told the club website: "Dean inherited a difficult situation and a squad that lacked confidence but we think he handled things very well and has earned this opportunity.

"We believe Dean can instil a philosophy and a strategy around recruitment and player development that can take us forward."

The make-up of Austin's backroom team is unknown. Jon Brady, who assisted him during his caretaker spell, is returning to his role as the club's under-18s manager.

'Cobblers can be a force in League Two' - Analysis

Caroline Densley, BBC Radio Northampton

If you want a man who can clearly galvanise a side, then Northampton have got that in Dean Austin.

Positive, no nonsense, great with fans and the media, he turned the side around at the end of the season. It was a shame, however, it came so late.

It will be interesting to see what kind of players Austin will bring in - they desperately need a striker - and which players will stay. Hopefully they can keep goalkeeper Richard O'Donnell and player of the season Ash Taylor.

I think it's fair to say that the Cobblers can be a force in League Two with Austin at the helm.