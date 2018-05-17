BBC Sport - FA Cup: Every Man Utd goal from this year's FA Cup
All 12 Man Utd goals from this year's FA Cup
- From the section Man Utd
Watch all 12 Manchester United from this year's FA Cup as they prepare to play in a record-equalling 20th final against Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday.
FA Cup final - Chelsea v Man Utd: Live on BBC One and BBC Radio 5 live, and available to stream on the BBC Sport website, app and iPlayer.
Available to UK users only.
