BBC Sport - 50 Great World Cup moments: Maxi Rodriguez's incredible goal in 2006
World Cup countdown: Maxi Rodriguez's incredible goal in 2006
BBC Sport looks back at Maxi Rodriguez's incredible strike for Argentina against Mexico in 2006, as we reach 31 days to go until the 2018 World Cup.
