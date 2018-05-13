BBC Sport - 50 great World Cup moments: Nelinho's sublime strike for Brazil against Italy - 1978
World Cup countdown: Nelinho's sublime strike - 1978
With 32 days to go until the 2018 World Cup, relive Nelinho's glorious goal for Brazil against Italy at the 1978 World Cup in Argentina.
Available to UK users only.
