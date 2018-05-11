Matthew Pennington signs new contract at Everton until 2021

Pennington's one Everton goal came in the Merseyside derby in April 2017

Matthew Pennington has signed a new contract at Everton until June 2021.

The 23-year-old defender joined the Toffees aged 11 and has played seven times for the club since making his debut in August 2015, scoring once against Liverpool in April 2017.

He has spent the current season on loan at Championship side Leeds United, making 22 appearances.

"This is the club I have been at since I was a little boy and I am excited to extend my stay here," Pennington said.