Match ends, Hamburger SV 2, Borussia Mönchengladbach 1.
Hamburg relegated from Bundesliga as flares delay end of match
Hamburg were relegated from the Bundesliga for the first time as fans delayed the end of the match against Borussia Monchengladbach by throwing flares on to the pitch.
Despite winning their final game of the season 2-1, Hamburg were sent down by Wolfsburg's 4-1 home win over Cologne.
When relegation was confirmed, fans set off flares and police and security staff came on to the pitch.
The match was completed after a 10-minute delay at the Volksparkstadion.
Hamburg, who needed to win and for Wolfsburg to lose, had been the only team to play every season in the Bundesliga since its 1963 formation.
Aaron Hunt put them ahead with a penalty awarded by the video assistant referee for handball, before Josip Drmic equalised.
Lewis Holtby scored Hamburg's winner from 16 yards, while Bobby Wood was sent off.
Hamburg, who narrowly stayed up for the past four seasons, enjoyed a revival towards the end of the season under caretaker boss Christian Titz, winning four of his eight games.
They join Cologne in being relegated to the second tier, while Wolfsburg play Holstein Kiel in the promotion-relegation play-off.
Holstein Kiel were only promoted from the third tier in 2017 and were playing regional football in 2012-13.
Line-ups
Hamburg
- 13Pollersbeck
- 24Sakai
- 9Papadopoulos
- 28Jung
- 6dos Santos Justino de MeloBooked at 44mins
- 29SteinmannSubstituted forEkdalat 78'minutes
- 17KosticSubstituted forJattaat 82'minutes
- 8HoltbySubstituted forWaldschmidtat 89'minutes
- 14Hunt
- 43Ito
- 7WoodBooked at 71mins
Substitutes
- 4van Drongelen
- 15Waldschmidt
- 18Jatta
- 20Ekdal
- 23Salihovic
- 27Müller
- 36Mickel
B Mgladbach
- 1Sommer
- 30Elvedi
- 28Ginter
- 4Vestergaard
- 17Wendt
- 23HofmannSubstituted forTraoréat 57'minutes
- 6Kramer
- 8ZakariaBooked at 10minsSubstituted forCuisanceat 57'minutes
- 10T HazardSubstituted forGrifoat 78'minutes
- 18Drmic
- 11Raffael
Substitutes
- 5Strobl
- 7Herrmann
- 16Traoré
- 21Sippel
- 24Jantschke
- 27Cuisance
- 32Grifo
- Referee:
- Dr. Felix Brych
- Attendance:
- 57,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hamburger SV 2, Borussia Mönchengladbach 1.
Delay in match (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Attempt saved. Michaël Cuisance (Borussia Mönchengladbach) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josip Drmic.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamburger SV. Gian-Luca Waldschmidt replaces Lewis Holtby because of an injury.
Delay in match Lewis Holtby (Hamburger SV) because of an injury.
Offside, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Raffael tries a through ball, but Jannik Vestergaard is caught offside.
Corner, Hamburger SV. Conceded by Yann Sommer.
Attempt saved. Bakery Jatta (Hamburger SV) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aaron Hunt.
Foul by Albin Ekdal (Hamburger SV).
Jannik Vestergaard (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Christoph Kramer tries a through ball, but Josip Drmic is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamburger SV. Bakery Jatta replaces Filip Kostic.
Aaron Hunt (Hamburger SV) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Christoph Kramer (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Substitution
Substitution, Hamburger SV. Albin Ekdal replaces Matti Steinmann.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Vincenzo Grifo replaces Thorgan Hazard.
Tatsuya Ito (Hamburger SV) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michaël Cuisance (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Attempt blocked. Josip Drmic (Borussia Mönchengladbach) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Raffael.
Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Douglas Santos.
Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Kyriakos Papadopoulos.
Foul by Gotoku Sakai (Hamburger SV).
Oscar Wendt (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Bobby Wood (Hamburger SV) for a bad foul.
Foul by Bobby Wood (Hamburger SV).
Christoph Kramer (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aaron Hunt (Hamburger SV).
Raffael (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bobby Wood (Hamburger SV).
Nico Elvedi (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Lewis Holtby (Hamburger SV) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michaël Cuisance (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Attempt blocked. Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michaël Cuisance.
Foul by Matti Steinmann (Hamburger SV).
Raffael (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Filip Kostic (Hamburger SV) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Tatsuya Ito.
Goal!
Goal! Hamburger SV 2, Borussia Mönchengladbach 1. Lewis Holtby (Hamburger SV) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tatsuya Ito.